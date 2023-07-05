Jul 05, 2023
Jio has been a major force in the Indian telecom space since its first commercial launch of 4G services.
Jio’s phones have played a major part in this success. Image from Reuters
JioPhone was the company’s first 4G feature phone. It was launched in 2017 and was a major success.
JioPhone 2 is an upgraded version of the JioPhone. It was launched in 2018.
JioPhone Next was Jio’s first smartphone. It was launched in 2021 and was developed in partnership with Google.
Jio Bharat is a 4G feature phone that has been launched in partnership with Karbonn. It is priced at Rs 999.