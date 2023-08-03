Aug 03, 2023
Reliance Retail has launched the 2023 refresh of its budget JioBook laptop.
The JioBook is made entirely out of plastic and comes in blue. The laptop weighs less than a kg, more precisely 990g.
The JioBook has an 11.6-inch HD anti-glare display.
You get an 8-core MediaTek MT8788 processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.
The laptop features an “Infinity” keyboard with large trackpad.
The JioBook supports 4G connectivity in addition to Bluetooth 5.0 and dual band Wi-Fi.
Running the show is JioOS software, which is based on Android.
The makers of the JioBook have partnered with Digiboxx to provide buyers with 100GB free cloud storage for a year.
The JioBook has a 2MP camera and stereo speakers.
Battery life is rated for 8 hours.
The JioBook 2023 price in India is set at Rs 16,499.