Jack Dorsey's row with the centre

Jun 13, 2023

Ankita Baidya

Jack Dorsey is the former CEO of Twitter and the co-founder of Twitter. He is also the co-founder, principle executive officer, and Chairperson of Block, inc. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Who is Jack Dorsey?

Jack Dorsey has claimed, “India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists which were critical of the government." (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Jack dorsey claims

Dorsey further added that India threatened to shut Twitter down and raid the houses of the employees if the company did not follow what the government wanted. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Threat to twitter

Jack Dorsey further claimed that the situation in Turkey is similar to India. They often fought in the courts and won. However, Twitter still faced threats of getting shut down. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

twitter in TUrkey

Dorsey also asserted that the situation in Nigeria was such that Twitter could not even put its employees on the ground in the country out of fear of what the government might do to them. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

twitter in nigeria

Union Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar termed Dorsey's claims as "outright lie." He further added that Twitter regime “had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law”. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Centre's reaction

Chandrasekhar tweeted, “@twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated and continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied." (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Centre's tweet