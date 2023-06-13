Jun 13, 2023
Jack Dorsey is the former CEO of Twitter and the co-founder of Twitter. He is also the co-founder, principle executive officer, and Chairperson of Block, inc. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Jack Dorsey has claimed, “India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists which were critical of the government." (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Dorsey further added that India threatened to shut Twitter down and raid the houses of the employees if the company did not follow what the government wanted. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Jack Dorsey further claimed that the situation in Turkey is similar to India. They often fought in the courts and won. However, Twitter still faced threats of getting shut down. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Dorsey also asserted that the situation in Nigeria was such that Twitter could not even put its employees on the ground in the country out of fear of what the government might do to them. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Union Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar termed Dorsey's claims as "outright lie." He further added that Twitter regime “had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law”. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Chandrasekhar tweeted, “@twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated and continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied." (Photo Credits: Reuters)