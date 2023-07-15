It's a Match with Barbie and Ken on Bumble

Jul 14, 2023

Ankita Baidya

Bumble has launched a new experience on its platform.

In this, the users can access message suggestions from all the Barbies and Kens that are a part of the movie.

This includes Barbie, President Barbie, and Ken No. 3 who are played by Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, and Simu Lu, respectively.

This experience is part of Bumble’s "Compliments" feature.

This feature allows users to send a small note to anyone before matching with them.

With this feature, users are able to send one Compliment each day, and there is a 150-character limit as well.

This feature is accessible through the user’s main Encounters page or even their Beeline which is an advantage for premium members.

Barbie and her companions will promote the new experience by encouraging users to write compliments to their matches.

Reports suggest that this Barbie experience will be available until July 26.

