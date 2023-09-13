How much iPhone 15 series costs in India?

Image: Reuters

Sep 13, 2023

Abhinav Anand

iPhone 15 starts at Rs 79,999 for the 128GB variant, and iPhone 15 Plus comes at Rs 89,999 for the base 128GB variant.

iPhone 15 Pro comes at Rs 1,34,900 for the 128GB variant, and iPhone 15 Pro Max comes at Rs 1,59,900 for the base 256GB variant.

Pre-orders for all four iPhones begin Friday at 5:30 PM. Availability starts Sept. 22

iPhone 14 comes in four colours: Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink. No (PRODUCT)RED for now.

Similar to iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus also comes in same four colours: Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink. No (PRODUCT)RED for now.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes in four colour options to choose from: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium.

Apple's "most expensive iPhone yet" the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes in similar colour options: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium.

All iPhone 15 models now get Dynamic Island and a 48 MP camera lens on the rear. And, obviously, USB-C.

Let's have a look at how much iPhone 14 series costs around the big markets like US, UK, Germany, Japan, China, and India.

iPhone 15 Prices in US iPhone 15: USD 799iPhone 15 Plus: USD 899iPhone 15 Pro: USD 999iPhone 15 Pro Max: USD 1199

iPhone 15 Prices in UK iPhone 15: GBP 799 iPhone 15 Plus: GBP 899iPhone 15 Pro: GBP  999iPhone 15 Pro Max: GBP 1,199

iPhone 15 Prices in Dubai iPhone 15: DH 3,399iPhone 15 Plus: DH 3,399iPhone 15 Pro: DH 4,299iPhone 15 Pro Max: DH 5,099

iPhone 15 Prices in Japan iPhone 15: JPY 1,24,800 iPhone 15 Plus: JPY 139,800 iPhone 15 Pro: JPY 1,59,800 iPhone 15 Pro Max: JPY 1,89,800

iPhone 15 Prices in China iPhone 15: CNY 5,999iPhone 15 Plus: CNY 6,999iPhone 15 Pro: CNY 7,999iPhone 15 Pro Max: CNY 9,999