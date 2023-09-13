How much iPhone 15 series costs in India?
Image: Reuters
Sep 13, 2023
Abhinav Anand
iPhone 15 starts at Rs 79,999 for the 128GB variant, and iPhone 15 Plus comes at Rs 89,999 for the base 128GB variant.
iPhone 15 Pro comes at Rs 1,34,900 for the 128GB variant, and iPhone 15 Pro Max comes at Rs 1,59,900 for the base 256GB variant.
Pre-orders for all four iPhones begin Friday at 5:30 PM. Availability starts Sept. 22
Learn more
iPhone 14 comes in four colours: Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink. No
(
PRODUCT)
RED
for now.
Similar to iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus also comes in same four colours: Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink. No
(PRODUCT)
RED
for now.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes in four colour options to choose from: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium.
Apple's "most expensive iPhone yet" the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes in similar colour options: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium.
All iPhone 15 models now get Dynamic Island and a 48 MP camera lens on the rear. And, obviously, USB-C.
Let's have a look at how much iPhone 14 series costs around the big markets like US, UK, Germany, Japan, China, and India.
iPhone 15 Prices in US
iPhone 15: USD 799
iPhone 15 Plus: USD 899
iPhone 15 Pro: USD 999
iPhone 15 Pro Max: USD 1199
iPhone 15 Prices in UK
iPhone 15:
GBP 799
iPhone 15 Plus: GBP
899
iPhone 15 Pro:
GBP 999
iPhone 15 Pro Max:
GBP 1,199
iPhone 15 Prices in Dubai
iPhone 15:
DH 3,399
iPhone 15 Plus:
DH 3,399
iPhone 15 Pro:
DH 4,299
iPhone 15 Pro Max:
DH 5,099
iPhone 15 Prices in Japan
iPhone 15:
JPY 1,24,800
iPhone 15 Plus:
JPY 139,800
iPhone 15 Pro:
JPY 1,59,800
iPhone 15 Pro Max:
JPY 1,89,800
iPhone 15 Prices in China
iPhone 15:
CNY 5,999
iPhone 15 Plus:
CNY 6,999
iPhone 15 Pro:
CNY 7,999
iPhone 15 Pro Max:
CNY 9,999