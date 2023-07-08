Jul 08, 2023
Meta launched their Twitter rival, threads, on July 6. Threads is powered by Instagram.
The new app managed to gain over 50 million users in less than 24 hours. Threads has taken the internet by storm.
The new app's interface looks like twitter while maintaining attributes of Instagram.
Threads is a part of Instagram and one can set it up by linking the app to their Instagram account.
Users can deactivate their Threads account any time they wish but if they delete it, the linked Instagram's account will also be delted.
Users can schedule to take a break when they spend the specified amount of time. To set it up, tap settings -> account -> take a break.
Users can follow the same account that they follow on Instagram. They can set it up by tapping settings -> follow and invite friends -> follow accounts from Instagram.
Users can opt between a public and private account. They can select it by tapping settings -> privacy -> private profile
