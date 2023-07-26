How to use Bing AI for creating stunning images  

Jul 26, 2023
AI is now being incorporated into every aspect of our daily lives. Bing Image Creator is one such AI tool that helps people generate images.
The DALL-E image generator from OpenAI powers Microsoft's Image Creator, an AI-based system that is present in your browser.
Users of the system are given the option to generate an infinite number of images using their own text prompts.
Microsoft Edge supports Bing Image Creator. Simply click the Bing Image Creator symbol in the sidebar to utilise it in Edge.
To use the tool, go to the following website in your browser: bing.com/images/create.
Find the "Join & Create" button on the page, and then click it.
To continue, you must have a Microsoft account. Sign in with your account, if you have one. If not, open a fresh account.
Once you have logged in, you may add your own prompt or even click "Surprise Me" to receive a suggested prompt from a list of pre-made prompts.
Click the "Create" button to begin the image-generating process after inputting a question.
You will obtain up to four different image outcomes for each request, and image generation will take about 10 to 20 seconds.