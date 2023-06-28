Jun 28, 2023
Nothing Phone 2 launch is set for July 11.
Nothing Phone 2 pre-orders in India will begin from June 29 at 12pm on Flipkart.
All Nothing Phone 2 units sold in India will be made in India, Nothing has confirmed.
You can secure a unit by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000, which will be refundable.
The next step will be to choose the variant you wish to buy and pay the remaining amount to reserve it. You will be able to do this between July 11 (starting 9pm) through July 20 11:59pm.
Nothing Phone 2 pre-ordering customers will be eligible for some exclusive offers including up to Rs 2,400 savings on Nothing accessories package.
The Nothing Ear Stick will be available at a discounted price of Rs 4,250 (down from Rs 8,499) to these customers.
Nothing Phone 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 4,700mAh battery.