How to chat with unknown people on WhatsApp: Tech Tips

Jul 18, 2023
WhatsApp has introduced a convenient and highly anticipated feature that allows users to chat with people outside the phonebook’s contact.
Chat company is rolling out this new feature for both Android and iOS users.
This new feature eliminates the need to save unknown contacts in the address book beforehand.
The feature is currently available to users who have installed the latest versions of WhatsApp for both iOS and Android.
WhatsApp will look outside the contacts every time user enters an unknown number in the app.
To determine if this feature is available on their WhatsApp account, user can search for a phone number by accessing the contact lists.