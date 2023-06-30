Jun 30, 2023
Meta uses AI technologies to determine what content one would engage with on Instagram and Facebook.
All of these efforts are part of Meta's effort to be more transparent about AI’s influence on its apps.
Meta has been developing and advocating the publication of system cards.
These system cards present information about how AI systems rank content,
Meta is rolling out 22 "system cards," and they will cover Feed, Stories, Reels, and the other ways in which people discover and consume content.
Meta is expanding their "Why Am I seeing This?" to Facebook reels along with Instagram reels and the Explore tab.
The user can mark their reels as "not interested" or "interested." Based on their decision, the system will show them similar content.
