Here's how you can hide your blue tick on Twitter X

Aug 03, 2023
X, formerly known as Twitter, has a subscription plan, which is now known as X Blue.
The platform has affirmed that Blue subscribers will now be allowed to hide their verification checkmarks.
When one goes on to check the X Blue help centre page, they will come across details about the premium plan.
Under the section, it is mentioned that even if a user hides their checkmark, it may still appear at some places.
However, certain features might still convey that the user has an active subscription.
It further notes that if one chooses to hide their checkmark, some of the features may not be available to them.
No further details were mentioned, but the platform ended on an affirmative note.
The platform stated that they will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you.
X Blue consists a list of other features about which one can read on their help center page.