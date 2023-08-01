Here’s how you can change the Twitter logo on your iOS devices 

Aug 01, 2023
If you are finding ways to bring back the Twitter bird, read along to know how you can do it on iOS devices.
Open the shortcuts app. If you have one of the latest iPhones, this app should already be there, but if not, you can find it on the App Store.
Make sure your iPhone is running on iOS 12 or higher than that.
When you open the app, on the main screen, tap "All Shortcuts."
Once you have clicked it, tap on the blue plus button that you will see in the top-right corner. This will let you set up a new Shortcut.
Essentially, Shortcuts can be used for a lot of things, but here one must be able to see a suggested action of "Open App." Tap on it.
After clicking on the option, users will be prompted to set up a new "Open App" shortcut.
While navigating, one should be able to see "Open," next to which there is an option of "App." Click on it and search for X.
Once you have searched for X app, click on it. Then, click on the share icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen.
This should open another menu where you are required to select "Add to Home Screen."
At this step, users will be allowed to customise the name and logo of their shortcut. Type Twitter and set the logo as the blue bird.