GOOGLE ALBUM ARCHIVE SHUTTING DOWN ON THIS DAY

Jun 20, 2023
Google Album Archive is a service that contains the videos and images that were shared on previous Google services, which have now been rendered defunct
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
Google has announced the closure of its Album Archive. The service will not be available after July 19, 2023
Google sent out emails that gave the users a warning. It read, "Some content that's only available in the Album Archive will be deleted starting July 19."
Album Archives contains some Google Hangouts data , background pictures posted in the Gmail theme selector before 2018, small thumbnail photos, album comments, and album likes.
Google is advising consumers to use Google Takeout to download a copy of their Album Archive data.
After opting to download data via takeout, user will receive a link on their email and they can move their data to cloud services like Google Drive, OneDrive, or Dropbox.
Users can "view and manage" items on Blogger, Hangouts (now Chat), Google Photos, and their default Google Account. The Google Takeout link is usable for seven days if you choose the email method.
Due to the discontinuation of a service, it is highly advised to create a backup of the data.
