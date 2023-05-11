May 11, 2023
The Pixel Fold's inner display is a 7.6-inch OLED (same as the Fold 4) with 1.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,450nits of peak brightness.
The Pixel Fold’s outer display is a 5.8-inch 1080p AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,550nits of peak brightness. You get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top.
The chip inside is Google’s top-shelf Tensor G2 while RAM and storage can go up to 12GB and 512GB.
Google has been able to fit flagship cameras in the Pixel Fold including a proper 10.8MP 5x periscope telephoto.
Running the show is a 4,821mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging.
The Pixel Fold ranges anywhere from 5.8mm to 12.1mm between its unfolded and folded state. It weighs 283g.
The Pixel Fold is also IPX8 water resistant.
Google Pixel Fold starts at $1,799 which roughly translates to Rs 1.5 lakh. (Photos credit: Google)