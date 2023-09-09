Sep 09, 2023
These are Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. They're follow-ups to last year's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Google has revealed the design of both Pixel 8 series devices. The Pixel 8 basis of what's been shared appears to be much smaller than the 8 Pro.
The all-round design seems to have been tweaked a bit to make it rounder compared to Pixel 7 series which was flat.
The camera visor is being retained though we can expect updated hardware underneath.
Under the hood, both Pixel 8 series devices are expected to pack Google's new Tensor G3 chipset.
Google is launching the Pixel 8 series in India simultaneously alongside global markets.
Joining the Pixel 8 series will be the Pixel Watch 2, follow up to the original Pixel Watch.
The Pixel Watch 2 appears to be packing a redesigned sensor setup on the back and will come with IP68 rating, Google has confirmed.
The digital crown too appears to have received a subtle tweak in the Pixel Watch 2 though overall design remains familiar.
Google is also bringing the Pixel Watch 2 to India after giving the original Pixel Watch a skip.
Google Pixel 8 series and Google Pixel Watch 2 will be available for pre-orders in India starting October 5, They are set to launch globally on October 4.