pixel 7a top alternatives
May 11, 2023
Saurabh Singh
samsung galaxy a54
The Samsung Galaxy A54 stands out with a better (and faster) screen and longer software support.
oneplus 11r
OnePlus 11R stands out with its blistering fast performance and quick charging.
xiaomi 12 pro
The Xiaomi 12 Pro's design, display and cameras are stand-out features.
vivo v27 pro
The Vivo V27 Pro has a sleek design and criminally underrated camera setup.
google pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 offers a bit more premium if you can increase your budget by another Rs 6,000.
Pixel 7a is the most exciting Google A-series phone in years with a good mix of hardware and software.
Google Pixel 7a price in India is set at Rs 43,999.
