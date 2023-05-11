May 11, 2023
Google Pixel 7a has officially launched in India, alongside global markets.
Announced at Google I/O 2023 developer conference, Pixel 7a with a price of Rs 43,999 is the most affordable Pixel phone that Google makes today.
The Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch OLED display, same as the Pixel 6a only this time Google is using a faster 90Hz panel so interactions are more fluid.
The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has a hole punch cut-out at the centre. This houses a 13MP selfie camera that can record at up to 4K@30fps.
On the back, Google is using a “3D thermoformed composite” material while the outer frame and camera visor are made of 100 percent recycled aluminum.
Pixel 7a has Google’s Tensor G2 processor which is built with special emphasis on AI and ML tasks. You get 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 storage.
Powering the Pixel 7a is a 4,300mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging, although Google does not mention specifics.
Running the show is Android 13 with a guarantee “minimum 5 years of security updates.”
Pixel 7a has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main (f/1.89, OIS) and 13MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, autofocus).
Google is back with a bang with Pixel 7a. The phone has an attractive design, smooth display, plenty of power, and fantastic camera credentials, all at a relatively affordable price (for a Pixel at least).