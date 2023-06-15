Google Brings New AI Features to its Users

Jun 15, 2023
Google is all set to roll out new AI features in its range of products including Gmail, Google Lens, Google Search, Google Maps. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Google lens has introduced a new feature that can search for skin conditions based on how the affected skin look like. The feature will work with a bump on the lip, hair loss on the head, or even a line on the nail. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
The Search Generative Experience provide the user with an AI-powered snapshot when one prompts a detailed question about a place or location, This includes user reviews, photos, and even results from the web. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
google is launching a virtual try-on tool that will help the users to virtually try on their favourtite clothing. This will launch in the U.S. only for some of the women's tops brands like H&M and Loft. (Photo Credits: Bloomberg)
Glanceable Directions brings real-time travel progress to the directions or route overview screen and your lockscreen. Without having to actually start navigation, you will receive all route information on your lockscreens. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Immersive View was introduced, allowing users to hover over a location they are investigating and view it in various lighting and weather scenarios. This feature is being extended to 500 landmarks around the world. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Google is all set to roll out "help you write" tool to its Gmail and docs. This is a generative AI tool that will help the users write their entire mails. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
The "Insert" or "Replace" option for the recommended text will be provided by the tool. The 'Refine' option will also give users the options to Formalise, Elaborate, Shorten, I'm Feeling Lucky, and Write A Draft. (Photo Credits: Reuters)