Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Everything Samsung announced

Jul 27, 2023
Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea on July 26, 2023.
This was the first time that Samsung had hosted its Unpacked event in its home land.
The line of announcements included Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.
The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a follow up of Fold 4 which was launched last year.
The phone comes with a redesigned hinge that lets it fold flat completely without any space between two screens.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a more compact and pocketable version with the same redesigned Flex Hinge that we see in Fold 5.
The Fold 5 will start at Rs 1,54,999 and the Flip 5 at Rs 99,999. You will be able to pre-book them starting today.
Now launched in India also, new Galaxy Watch 6 series includes two watches- Watch 6 and 6 Classic.
The Watch 6 Classic price in India will start at Rs 36,999 while the Watch 6 will start at Rs 29,999.
Samsung launched the new Galaxy Tab S9 series. It consists of three tabs- Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.