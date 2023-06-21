Jun 21, 2023
During a recent meeting between Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the establishment of a Tesla factory in India took center stage. Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Musk also expressed his keenness to introduce SpaceX’s Starlink service to the shores of India. Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Starlink, a global satellite network owned by Musk’s SpaceX, is designed to provide high-speed internet access to remotest areas. Photo Credit: Bloomberg
It is a constellation of over 1000 of satellites that orbit the Earth at 550km from the surface.
It is almost 60 times closer to the Earth than the traditional satellites.
To use Starlink, customers need to purchase a kit that includes a user terminal, which is a small dish that is mounted on the ground. Photo Credit: Bloomberg
The user terminal communicates with the satellites in LEO(Low Earth Orbit), which then route the data to a ground station. From there, the data is sent to the internet. Photo Credit: Bloomberg