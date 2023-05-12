May 12, 2023
Elon Musk has named new Twitter CEO. Musk made the announcement via a tweet from his official Twitter account.
Musk has announced that Linda Yaccarino, the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, will take over as the new CEO of Twitter.
Yaccarino will focus primarily on business operations.
Musk will take on the role of executive chairman and CTO at Twitter, where he will oversee product, software, and system operations.
I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!: Musk tweeted.
Yaccarino’s role at NBCUniversal involved overseeing and monetising the company’s various media platforms, including linear TV networks, digital and streaming services, and distribution partnerships.
Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.: Musk added.
The hunt for Twitter CEO has been going on since a long time.
Yaccarino brings a wealth of experience and it will be interesting to see how she takes Twitter forward. (Photos credit: Bloomberg)