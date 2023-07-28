Decoding Elon Musk's obsession with "X"

Jul 28, 2023
Twitter’s logo is changed to an X, and Musk owns a lot of X(s)," but what is this obsession with the letter X?
In October 2022, Musk expressed in a tweet that he wanted to create X, the everything app.
He had indicated a desire to create a global social media platform based on Tencent's WeChat.
Eventually, the Twitter deal was sealed for $44 billion, and Musk became its new head.
X is the name of the three holding corporations that Elon Musk set up in Delaware in order to purchase Twitter.
Musk has an extreme fondness for the letter "X." He even named his child with Grimes X Æ A-12 and refers to his child by the letter "X."
His "obsession" goes back to 1999, when he founded the online bank named X.com.
A rival software firm, Confinity, and X.com merged in 2000. In 2001 the business was renamed as PayPal.
In 2017, Musk purchased the X.com domain from PayPal. On its website, there is a black letter "x" in the upper left corner of a blank white page.
There is a page, X.com/x, which directs to another page that shows a lowercase "y," nickname of Musk's child with Grimes.