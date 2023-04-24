ChatGPT can't beat the human mind: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy

Apr 24, 2023
Saurabh Singh
In an exclusive interview to CNBC, Murthy said that “human mind is the most powerful imagination, machine” and there is nothing that can beat it.
Murthy believes that ChatGPT can be a helping tool but can never offer a humanly touch to any work.
Murthy’s comments come at the time when the world has polarised views on ChatGPT and its impact on jobs and economy
“ChatGPT is an excellent addition to knowledge generation, to doing certain tasks, for example, writing an essay,” said Murthy.
The rising popularity of ChatGPT has sparked a debate on if the technology is a boon or a bane to the mankind. (Photos credit: Reuters)