ChatGPT can do everything but not "this"

Jun 30, 2023
AI has expanded so much that there are tools apart from ChatGPT that can help you do your work effortlessly.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
CoGram uses AI to take notes in virtual meetings, track action items, and automate downstream tasks while keeping your data private and secure.
Compose AI is a free Chrome extension that helps automate your writing using AI.
It is a web highlighter with the help of which you can easily highlight and create notes within any website.
Use this tool to create presentations effortlessly without the tedious manual job of making each slide.
The next-generation intelligent resume maker, ResumA.I., enables one to create enhanced applications.
Akkio is a no-code AI solution that can forecast future traits, identify anomalies in datasets, and predict future outcomes.
This AI tool is one-stop destination for writing. From translator to citation generator, Quillbot offers a variety of aid.