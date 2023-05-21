1. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) may soon return to India.
2. The necessary Govt approval will come after a 3-month trial.
3. The trial approval is subject to compliance of issues of server locations and data security.
4. The announcement was made by IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
5. Govt will keep a close watch on other issues of user harm and possible addiction before taking a final decision.
6. “This is a three-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security, etc,” Chandrasekhar tweeted.
7. "We will keep a close watch on other issues of user harm, addiction etc in next 3 months before a final decision is taken," the minister added.
8. “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said.
9. This will be Krafton's third attempt to re-enter India market. BGMI is the India-specific version of PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile was banned almost two years ago for allegedly engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. (Photos credit: @BattlegroundmIn)