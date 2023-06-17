Jun 17, 2023
The ROG Flow Z13 is actually a tablet. This “tablet” shares a lot of its hardware with the Z13 laptop.
Both Flow X13 and Z13 have a 13.4-inch 16:10 ROG Nebula IPS display with QHD+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate (3ms response time).
Flow X13 is powered by up to AMD’s Ryzen 9 7940H processor. You get a choice of either a GeForce RTX 4060 or RTX 4050 graphics. This is paired with 16GB of LPDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.
You can hook the Flow X13 and Z13 to Asus’s XG Mobile external GPU.
The Flow Z13 is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor. This is paired to GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 16GB of LPDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.
Port selection is generous even more so on the Z13 tablet.
Flow X13 has a 75Whr battery. The Z13 has a 56Whr battery. Both support 130W fast charging.
Z13 has a 13MP rear and 5MP IR front camera with Windows Hello log-in support. The X13 has a 1080p IR camera with Windows Hello support.
Asus ROG Flow X13 price in India starts at Rs 1,74,990. Asus ROG Flow Z13 starts at Rs 2,09,990.