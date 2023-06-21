Jun 21, 2023
Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld is set to launch in India on July 12 at a starting price of Rs 69,990.
The ROG Ally is designed for portable on-the-go graphics intensive AAA gaming both locally and over the cloud.
The ROG Ally handheld comes with a 7-inch 1080p IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The ROG Ally packs AMD’s 4nm Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor.
You get AMD’s Radeon RDNA3 GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Storage tops out at 512GB M.2 NVME Gen4 SSD.
You get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), and 3.5mm audio jack.
Powering the handheld is a 40Wh battery.
You can hook the handheld to the company’s XG Mobile external GPUs.
The ROG Ally price in India will start at Rs 69,990. The handheld will launch broadly on July 12.