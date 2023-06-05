Jun 05, 2023
Apple's biggest developer event of the year, WWDC kicks off today, June 5.
The most anticipated tech product is Apple's first mixed-reality headset, aka the rumoured Reality Pro.
Apple is expected to announce iOS 17, its top features and more at WWDC 2023.
Also on the rumoured list is a new 15-inch MacBook Air.
Apple Watch is set to get its biggest update in the form of watchOS 10.
Apple is expected to also announce an updated Mac Studio line with M2 Max and M2 Ultra configurations.
The mixed-reality headset will however be the showstopper of the event.
Be sure to check this space for more details. (Photos credit: Bloomberg)