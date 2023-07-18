Jul 18, 2023
AFib history is now available in India on Apple Watch series 4 and later for users on watchOS 9.
Apple introduced the Atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection with Apple Watch series 4.
AFib History provides a weekly estimate, known as AFib burden, which indicates the percentage of time the heart shows signs of AFib.
This long-term tracking feature allows users to share this information with their healthcare providers for more informed discussions.
AFib History helps manage the following factors that can impact AFib occurrence- exercise minutes, sleep, weight, alcohol consumption and mindful minutes.
Users need to update their iPhone to the latest iOS version and their Apple Watch to the latest watchOS version.
Next, by accessing the Health app on their iPhone, they can navigate to the Heart section, select AFib History, and follow the provided instructions.