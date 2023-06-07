FIRST LOOK
Jun 07, 2023
The biggest highlight of WWDC 2023 was Apple's first mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro.
Vision Pro comes with an infinite canvas for the apps.
The Vision Pro brings two ultra-high-resolution displays.
The Vision Pro features Apple’s first three-dimensional camera.
The Apple Vision Pro comes with an all-new app store that consists of thousands of known iPhone and iPad apps. It runs Vision OS.
You need to tether it to power or external battery pack that gives you two hours of use on the fly, Apple says.
The device is powered by Apple silicon. It features the M2 chip that ensures standalone performance. The new R1 chip processes input from 12 cameras, 5 sensors, and 6 microphones. This ensures that the content feels as if it is emerging right in front of the user’s eyes in real time.
The device also features a high-performance eye tracking system and uses high-speed cameras and a ring of LEDs.
Apple’s first stint at a mixed-reality headset will set buyers back by a whopping $3,499 which roughly translates to about Rs 2,89,145. It will be available in the US early 2023. (Photos credit: Bloomberg)