APPLE STORE INDIA eMPLOYEE SALARY, QUALIFICATION
Apr 24, 2023
Priya Pathak
Apple Store employees in India start off with a monthly salary package of Rs 1 lakh.
The employees come from various educational backgrounds like Masters of science in information technology, MBA and B Tech
Some of these employees have even received their education from foreign universities such as Cambridge and Griffith
Some employees have also been transferred internally from Apple store operations in Europe or the Middle East.
Apple has hired more than 170 highly skilled team members to run its two outlets in India
