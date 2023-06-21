Apple self service repair comes to these devices

Jun 21, 2023
If your iPhone or MacBook is damaged, instead of sending it for repair, users can now utilise the Self Service Repair that Apple is expanding to its latest models.
Starting June 21, users will have access to genuine Apple tools and parts that are utilised by Apple’s authorised stores for their latest lineup.
Users can use these tools to fix their models in iPhone 14 and 14 Pro lineups, along with the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023).
For the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, it is now possible to fix their TrueDepth camera and top speaker through the Self Service Repair.
Users can obtain a list of "orderable parts" for each of these Apple products by looking for the corresponding repair manual in Apple's online support centre.
Earlier, the user was supposed to contact the Self Service Repair store and start with "system configuration." This was done for repairs like displays, batteries, and cameras. Now this can be done by the user themselves.
Apple does not recommend the Self Service repair option to the majority as not many would have experience with repairing.
Users should go to authorised store for repair and if the user is covered under AppleCare Plus then they shouldn't opt for Self Service Repair as the former will be cheaper.
