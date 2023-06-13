apple macbook air 15
quick review
Jun 13, 2023
Saurabh Singh
The MacBook Air 15
is being billed as the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop.
It has a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with slim bezels and 1080p webcam up-top that’s housed inside a notch.
The screen can peak 500nits and supports 1 billion colours.
It has
Apple’s M2 chip with an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. This can be paired with up to 24GB of unified memory.
You get two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack. MagSafe charging is available.
Rounding off the package are a 6-speaker sound system with support for spatial audio and a 3-mic array.
The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 (8-core CPU/10-core GPU/16-core Neural Engine), 8GB of unified memory, and 256GB of SSD price in India is set at Rs 1,34,900.
