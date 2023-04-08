Apr 08, 2023
Saurabh Singh
Apple is gearing to launch its first offline retail store in India. The store will be located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.
Photo credit: Reuters
Apple has revealed the barricade of its first retail store in India at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai ahead of imminent opening of Apple BKC.
Photo credit: Reuters
Apple's offline retail stores are iconic the world over, known to offer high-end buying exprience directly from Apple.
Photo credit: Reuters
After Mumbai, Apple plans to launch its second retail store in Delhi in April itself.
Photo credit: Apple