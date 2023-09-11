Sep 11, 2023
Apple is set to hold its biggest fall event of 2023, "Wonderlust" on September 12 at 10:30 PM IST.

Naturally, it's time for new iPhones. This year Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series.

There will likely be four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

All iPhone 15 series models will reportedly come with Apple's Dynamic Island. USB Type-C charging is all but confirmed.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be powered by the same chipset as iPhone 14 Pro and come with upgraded 48MP primary camera sensor.

The iPhone 15 Pro is said to get improved ultrawide and telephoto cameras while keeping the 48MP primary camera sensor from iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to swap the more conventional telephoto lens for a periscope-style setup for a potential 5x-10x zoom capabilities.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to come with titanium frame and slim display bezels.

Apple is also expected to launch the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 at the Wonderlust event on September 12.

The Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are likely to feature a new version of Apple’s optical heart rate sensor.

Additionally, they will be equipped with the new U2 ultrawide-band chip, similar to the iPhone 15 series.
