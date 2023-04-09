Apr 09, 2023
Saurabh Singh
The 11th Gen Kindle is more compact through and through (8mm versus 8.7mm, 158g vs 174g) making it much more pocketable than the 10th generation model from 2019.
A big step-up from the 2019 base Kindle, the new version has a 300ppi screen (versus 167ppi) and four built-in LEDs to illuminate it.
Flip over to the bottom and you’ll find a USB Type-C port in this generation replacing the last-gen’s Micro USB port.
You get 16GB of storage in the 11th generation Kindle (versus 8GB in the last version) which may seem impossibly large for books on first look but it adds an element of future-proofing.
The base Kindle’s big USP feature has always been its relatively affordable pricing.
At a price of Rs 9,999, it’s easier to get around the new Kindle considering all the quality-of-life improvements that Amazon has put inside it,