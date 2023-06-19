8 Exciting Upcoming features on Whatsapp

Jun 19, 2023

Ankita Baidya

The feature provides the user with two options: standard quality and HD quality, and it is not available for all beta users.  (Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

HD Quality

To facilitate one-way large-broadcast conversations, WhatsApp is introducing Channels. (Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

Channels

Users will be able to  access a new emoji keyboard that will provide new ways of navigation between sticker, GIF, and avatar. (Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

EMOJI KEYBOARD

Users can share their screens while on a video call with their friends and family. (Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

Screen-Share

Users can share short video messages that are up to 60 seconds long. (Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

Video Messages

The button shows up when a call goes unanswered and it gives more visibility to missed calls. (Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

CaLL-Back Button

It lets the user access single account on multiple devices. (Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

Companion Mode

The latest update lets the user access multiple accounts on a single device. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Single Device