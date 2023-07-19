5 Gmail Shortcuts you must know

Jul 19, 2023
To use shortcuts, you'll have to first turn on shortcuts from the settings.
Login Gmail on web -> open settings -> click General Tab -> Turn on Keyboard Shortcuts -> Save Changes.
Gmail allows you to use a number of shortcuts. However, these are the top 5 shortcuts you must know.
Click Shift + I to mark your emails as "read" and click on Shift + U to mark your emails as "unread."
Click G followed by S (quickly) to star mark your emails. Click on the two letters quickly; one should follow the other.
Users can click on the tab button to quickly switch between the email body, subject line, and recipients’ addresses.
If you do not want to reply to the mail that you are currently reading, click on U and swiftly jump back into the inbox.