10 Microsoft Excel Shortcuts you must know

Jul 18, 2023
To copy the selected cells' content, click Ctrl+C -> select the desired location -> Ctrl+V
If you wish to select all the cells above the selected cell, you can press Ctrl + Shift + Up Arrow.
If you wish to select all the cells below the selected cell, you can press Ctrl + Shift + Down Arrow.
For inserting the current date, one can press Ctrl + ; and for inserting the current time, one can press Ctrl + Shift + :
If you wish to convert the data in your cells to percentage format, select Ctrl + Shift + %.
To delete the row, one can click Shift + Space or Ctrl + - (minus).
To delete a column, one can click on Alt+H+D+C.
If you wish to select the entire row, one can click Shift + Space, and if a user wants to select the entire column, they can click Ctrl + Space.
If you wish to fill colour in any particular cell, you can click Ctrl + H.