10 Microsoft Excel Shortcuts you must know

Jul 18, 2023

Ankita Baidya

To copy the selected cells' content, click Ctrl+C -> select the desired location -> Ctrl+V  

If you wish to select all the cells above the selected cell, you can press Ctrl + Shift + Up Arrow.

If you wish to select all the cells below the selected cell, you can press Ctrl + Shift + Down Arrow.

For inserting the current date, one can press Ctrl + ; and for inserting the current time, one can press Ctrl +  Shift + :

If you wish to convert the data in your  cells to percentage format, select Ctrl + Shift + %.

To delete the row, one can click Shift +  Space or Ctrl + - (minus).

To delete a column, one can click on  Alt+H+D+C.

If you wish to select the entire row, one can click Shift + Space, and if a user wants to select the entire column, they can click Ctrl + Space.

If you wish to fill colour in any particular cell, you can click Ctrl + H.

To select all the cells on the left of  your selected cell, you can click, Ctrl + Shift + Left Arrow, and to select all the cells on the right of your selected cell, you can click Ctrl + Shift + Right Arrow.

