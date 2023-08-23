Udyam VS Udyog Aadhaar Certificate: Key Differences in MSME Registration

Aug 23, 2023

Girish Khurana

Before the MSME ministry introduced the Udyam registration portal in July 2020, Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum (UAM) was the portal launched in September 2015 for businesses to register as MSMEs.

As a result, the government had directed UAM-registered units to migrate to the Udyam portal to continue receiving the benefits offered to MSMEs by the government.

The UAM license’s validity was initially till March 31, 2021, but was later extended to December 31, 2021, and further till June last year.

During the UAM period (nearly five years), 1,02,32,451 (1.02 crore) registrations were recorded

Since July 2020, 2.42 crore MSMEs have registered on the Udyam portal. This includes MSMEs migrated from UAM and Entrepreneur Memorandum (EM) – II certifications and also new businesses

According to the MSME Ministry’s 2020-21 annual report, 21,96,902 EM-II filings were recorded during the 2007-2015 period before UAM registration stepped in

One can switch from UAM to Udyam via udyamregistration.gov.in through the option ‘For those already having registration as UAM’

The ‘Written Down Value’ and ‘Total Turnover’ details will be auto-filled in the form if you had filed ITR for the previous year

To register on Udyam, only Adhaar Number will be enough for registration while PAN & GST linked details will be taken automatically from government data bases

