Udyam VS Udyog Aadhaar Certificate: Key Differences in MSME Registration
Aug 23, 2023
Girish Khurana
Before the MSME ministry introduced the Udyam registration portal in July 2020, Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum (UAM) was the portal launched in September 2015 for businesses to register as MSMEs.
As a result, the government had directed UAM-registered units to migrate to the Udyam portal to continue receiving the benefits offered to MSMEs by the government.
The UAM license’s validity was initially till March 31, 2021, but was lat
er extended to December 31, 2021, and further till June last year.
During the UAM period (nearly five years), 1,02,32,451 (1.02 crore) registrations were recorded
Since July 2020, 2.42 crore MSMEs have registered on the Udyam portal. This includes MSMEs migrated from UAM and Entrepreneur Memorandum (EM) – II certifications and also new businesses
According to the MSME Ministry’s 2020-21 annual report, 21,96,902 EM-II filings were recorded during the 2007-2015 period before UAM registration stepped in
One can switch from UAM to Udyam via
udyamregistration.gov.in
through the option ‘For those already having registration as UAM’
The ‘Written Down Value’ and ‘Total Turnover’ details will be auto-filled in the form if you had filed ITR for the previous year
To register on Udyam, only Adhaar Number will be enough for registration while PAN & GST linked details will be taken automatically from government data bases
Images: Pexels
