Udyam Certificate: 8 Steps to Register Your MSME Business Online

Aug 21, 2023

Girish Khurana

Visit udyamregistration.gov.in and click on ‘For new entrepreneurs who are not registered yet as MSME or those with EM-II’

Enter your Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar and click on validate and generate OTP

Image: UIDAI

Enter the OTP and click on validate. Select your ‘type of organization from the dropdown menu on the same page

Enter your PAN for verification

Image: Godigit

Fill in details including the name of enterprise, location, bank details, NIC code, employee strength, etc.

Image: Impact

Click on ‘Submit and Get Final OTP’2

Image: Patna SMS

After successful registration, a ‘Thank You’ message on your mobile and email will be sent along with Udyam number.

Image: Pexels

Udyam certificate will be shared with you over email and mobile.

