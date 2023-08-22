Udyam Certificate: 8 Steps to Register Your MSME Business Online
Aug 21, 2023
Girish Khurana
Visit udyamregistration.gov.in and click on ‘For new entrepreneurs who are not registered yet as MSME or those with EM-II’
Enter your Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar and click on validate and generate OTP
Image: UIDAI
Enter the OTP and click on validate. Select your ‘type of organization from the dropdown menu on the same page
Enter your PAN for verification
Image: Godigit
Fill in details including the name of enterprise, location, bank details, NIC code, employee strength, etc.
Image: Impact
Click on ‘Submit and Get Final OTP’2
Image: Patna SMS
After successful registration, a ‘Thank You’ message on your mobile and email will be sent along with Udyam number.
Image: Pexels
Udyam certificate will be shared with you over email and mobile.
Swipe up to know more
Learn more