Top Govt Schemes for Exporters in 2023

Top Govt Schemes for Exporters in 2023

Aug 24, 2023

Girish Khurana

Market Access Initiative (MAI)

Market Access Initiative (MAI) Scheme provides assistance to Export Promotion Organizations for enhancement of exports through accessing new markets or through increasing the share in the existing markets.

Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA)

Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for Specified Agriculture Products’ provides assistance for the international component of freight, to mitigate the freight disadvantage for the export of agriculture products, and marketing of agricultural products, is under implementation.

Districts as Export Hubs Initiative

‘Districts as Export Hubs Initiative’ for products and services with export potential have been identified in all districts of the country.

Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES)

Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) provides assistance to Central and State Government agencies for creation of appropriate infrastructure for growth of exports.

Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP)

RoDTEP provides remission of Central, State and Local taxes which are incurred in the process of manufacture and distribution of exported products, but are currently not being refunded under any other duty remission scheme.

Special Advance Authorisation Scheme

Advance authorisation Scheme accessed by DTA units provides duty-free import of raw materials for manufacturing export items and is placed at a similar footing to EOU and SEZ Scheme.

Amnesty scheme for exporters

An amnesty scheme for exporters for one-time settlement of default in export obligation by the holders of Advance and EPCG (Export Promotion for Capital Goods) Authorisations was included in the FTP, 2023

Post Export EPCG Duty Credit Scrip Scheme

A Post Export EPCG Duty Credit Scrip Scheme shall be available for exporters who intend to import capital goods on full payment of applicable duty in cash.

Images: Pexels