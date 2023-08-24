Top Govt Schemes for Exporters in 2023

Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA)
Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for Specified Agriculture Products’ provides assistance for the international component of freight, to mitigate the freight disadvantage for the export of agriculture products, and marketing of agricultural products, is under implementation.
Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for Specified Agriculture Products’ provides assistance for the international component of freight, to mitigate the freight disadvantage for the export of agriculture products, and marketing of agricultural products, is under implementation.