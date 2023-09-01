Top 10 startups bought by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries

Mimosa Networks
Mimosa Networks
Mimosa Networks, the wireless broadband solutions provider, delivering fiber-fast connectivity to service providers and enterprise, industrial and government operators worldwide, was acquired by Jio for $60M through Radisys Corporation in August 2023
Mimosa Networks, the wireless broadband solutions provider, delivering fiber-fast connectivity to service providers and enterprise, industrial and government operators worldwide, was acquired by Jio for $60M through Radisys Corporation in August 2023