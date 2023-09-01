Top 10 startups bought by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries

Sep 01, 2023

Girish Khurana

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has impressively leveraged India's startup ecosystem to scale its different business verticals

Here are 10 of the various startups acquired made by RIL so far

Addverb

Addverb is a global robotics company based out of India that works in the field of intralogistics automation acquired in January 2022 for $132M by Reliance Retail

Netmeds

Netmeds, the online pharmacy that provides prescription medicines and other health products, was acquired for Rs 620 crore by Reliance Retail, in August 2020

Radisys

Radisys, an open telecom solutions company that enables service providers to become digital experience providers through open and disaggregated platforms and solutions, was acquired by Reliance Industries (RIL) for $74M in June 2018

Mimosa Networks

Mimosa Networks, the wireless broadband solutions provider, delivering fiber-fast connectivity to service providers and enterprise, industrial and government operators worldwide, was acquired by Jio for $60M through Radisys Corporation in August 2023

Embibe

Embibe is an AI-based ed-tech platform that provides education programs for school as well as competitive exams such as JEE, SSC and other exams. The Ed-tech received Rs 90 crore in investment during February 2020, and a further Rs 500 crore later from the Reliance Industries

Haptik

Haptik helps enterprises manage the customer lifecycle with Generative AI-powered Conversational CRM to streamline support, boost marketing & fire up sales. The company was acquired by Reliance Jio Digital Services, for $102.3M in April 2019

Revrie

Reverie, a cloud-based language translation management platform that helps translate, speech-to-text or text-to-speech conversions, input and search on the web in several Indian languages, was acquired by Reliance Industrial Investments & Holdings (RIIHL) for a deal of Rs 190 crore in cash and further Rs 77 crore in investment in 2019

Fynd

Fynd, the retail-tech solutions company building modular tech infrastructure customized to support businesses' omnichannel goals and transform the way they do retail, was acquired by Reliance Industrial Investments & Holdings (RIIHL) in a Rs 190 crore deal in April 2019

Clovia

Clovia is an omnichannel women's lingerie brand, acquired by Reliance Retail in a Rs 950 crore deal in March 2022

Tesseract

Tesseract, a technology company with a focus on developing and manufacturing products for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality, was acquired by Reliance Industries (RIL) in April 2019