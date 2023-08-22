SME IPO: 8 steps to list on BSE SME Exchange

The BSE SME platform has 449 SMEs listed, with market cap of Rs 82,712.91 crores. So far, Rs 5,348.70 crore has been raised by these companies.
Here are a few steps that can help you list your company on the BSE SME plaform
Appoint a Merchant Banker
The banker will carry out the company’s due diligence such as all financial documents, material contracts, government approvals, promoter details etc., and prepare the documentation for filing.
The merchant banker will then prepare the DRHP or draft prospectus and file it with the exchange and markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
The exchange checks the documents and an official from the exchange visits the company premises while the promoters are also called for an interview with the exchange’s Listing Advisory Committee.
If all requirements are fulfilled by the company, the exchange issues an in-principle approval to the draft on the recommendation of the committee.
Merchant banker then files the prospectus with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) with details including the opening and closing dates of the issue, issue price, etc.
Once approval is received from the ROC, the exchange is informed about the opening dates of the issue and the required documents.
The IPO then opens and closes as per the dates submitted. The company submits the documents such as annual reports, shareholder structure, corporate governance reports, etc., to the exchange to decide the basis of allotment.
The exchange then finalizes the allotment basis and issues the notice for listing and trading.
The shares of the company are traded on the exchange under a ticker symbol and ISIN code to identify securities.