Indian SME exports alone equal half of Pakistan’s GDP; Check 5 facts about Indian SMEs

The number of people employed by the Indian MSME sector is less than the population of only 13 countries in the world
The number of people employed by the Indian MSME sector is less than the population of only 13 countries in the world
Indian MSMEs employ more people than the population of countries such as the UK, Australia, Vietnam, France, Saudi Arabia, and Germany
Indian MSMEs employ more people than the population of countries such as the UK, Australia, Vietnam, France, Saudi Arabia, and Germany