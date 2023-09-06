Indian SME exports alone equal half of Pakistan’s GDP; Check 5 facts about Indian SMEs

Sep 06, 2023

Girish Khurana

Indian MSME sector, which comprises around 63 million units as per the National Sample Survey (NSS) 73rd round (2015-16), 

This is the second largest sector for MSMEs in the world followed by China

Export of Indian MSME-related products, which stood at $190 billion in the financial year 2021-22

This was equivalent to 50.4 per cent of Pakistan’s gross domestic product

According to the IMF, Pakistan’s GDP stood at $376.49 billion as of 2022

Indian MSME exports in FY22 had a share of 45 per cent in India’s overall export of $422 billion

The number of people employed by the Indian MSME sector is less than the population of only 13 countries in the world

Indian MSMEs employ more people than the population of countries such as the UK, Australia, Vietnam, France, Saudi Arabia, and Germany

The Indian MSME sector, much like MSME ecosystems of other evolving economies, continues to suffer from dwarfism as out of 63 crore units, almost all of them are micro units

More than 99 per cent MSMEs are micro units in India

