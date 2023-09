Once the name is approved, you need to file the incorporation documents, including the MoA, AoA, and other required forms, with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) through the MCA’s online portal.The incorporation is done through the SPICe+ form on the Ministry of corporate affairs portal

Once the name is approved, you need to file the incorporation documents, including the MoA, AoA, and other required forms, with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) through the MCA’s online portal.The incorporation is done through the SPICe+ form on the Ministry of corporate affairs portal