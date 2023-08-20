8 things to know before applying for an MSME loan

Aug 20, 2023

Girish Khurana

For Priority sector lending, you need to register on Udyam platform

Must have AADHAR, PAN card along with trade license

Your CIBIL score must be around 700

Apply for loan scheme that suits your business

Annual turnover below Rs 50 crore for micro, small businesses

Investment in plant & machinery under Rs 10 crore

Business plan, registration proof, bank statements to showcase business viability

No previous loan default with any financial institution

