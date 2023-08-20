8 things to know before applying for an MSME loan
(Source: Pexels)
Aug 20, 2023
Girish Khurana
For Priority sector lending, you need to register on Udyam platform
(Source: Pexels)
Must have AADHAR, PAN card along with trade license
(Source: Pexels)
Your CIBIL score must be around 700
(Source: Pexels)
Apply for loan scheme that suits your business
(Source: Pexels)
Annual turnover below Rs 50 crore for micro, small businesses
(Source: Pexels)
Investment in plant & machinery under Rs 10 crore
(Source: Pexels)
Business plan, registration proof, bank statements to showcase business viability
(Source: Pexels)
No previous loan default with any financial institution
(Source: Pexels)
SWIPE UP TO KNOW MORE
Learn more