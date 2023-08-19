8 important schemes for MSMEs

Aug 19, 2023

Girish Khurana

Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE)

CGTMSE  provides a guarantee cover of up to 75 per cent for loans amounting to Rs 5 crores to first-generation entrepreneurs

PMEGP provides credit-linked guarantee scheme which provides credit up to Rs 50 lakh for launching new manufacturing units and up to Rs 20 lakh for new service units

PM Employment Generation Program (PMEGP)

Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme

A World Bank-supported scheme to strengthen governance at the centre and the state, technological upgradation and easier access to credit and finance to MSMEs

Mudra Yojana

The MUDRA scheme provides non-collateral loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to non-farming, non-corporate small and micro enterprises for new or existing business

Stand Up India

Stand Up India Loan Scheme promotes entrepreneurship and facilitates bank loans to SC/ST and women entrepreneurs in the country

PSB loan in 59 minutes

PSBloansin59minutes.com is an online marketplace by SIDBI, which provides MSME loan Rs. 10 Lakh to Rs. 5 Crore in less than 59 minutes at an interest rate of 8.50% p.a. onwards

Trade Receivables and Discounting System (TReDS)

TReDS is an online platform set up to facilitate MSMEs to unlock working capital by converting their receivables into cash

Self-reliant India fund

Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund has been set up to infuse Rs. 50,000 crore as equity funding in those MSMEs which have the potential and viability to grow and become large units

