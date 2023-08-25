As the E-commerce landscape continues to grow and evolve, it provides an opportunity for small-scale manufacturers to cater to specialized markets

Aug 25, 2023

Girish Khurana

Here are 8 Easy Steps to Start Selling Goods Online

Choose your product

When you decide to go online, choose which products you can provide, and how much after-sales compliance it will require. Pick your product accordingly.

Price it well

The price of a product needs to be according to the factors of demand and supply. Pricing your product high may bring down the sales, while pricing it too low will affect your revenue.

Identify your market

Every product has a market. Choose your audience according to the age group, geography, availability, and most importantly utility of the product.

Create a niche

While there will be a lot of similar products available, it depends on how unique your product is, and how much it speaks for itself. Create a unique identity for your product so that it stands out.

Pick a suitable e-commerce platform

A lot of platforms support small businesses. However, there are platforms that are preferred for some particular sections of the products such as apparel, gadgets, accessories, etc. Make sure you are on the right platform.

Set up your payment method

While selling your products, you need to provide multiple payment options. Make sure you have a strong digital presence to accept payments from debit cards, credit cards, and UPI other than just cash on delivery.

Pick your shipping channels

Choose the best delivery channel for your products. Sometimes e-commerce platforms provide their own shipping channels. In case they don’t, make sure that you choose an economical and supportive shipping channel for both domestic and international sales.

Promote your products

Just listing your products won’t help you improve your sales. In order to optimize your sales, and beat your competitors, make sure you utilise digital marketing channels for your products, including social media platforms.

