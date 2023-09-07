10 Most Important Startup Schemes by Various Ministries in India

Sep 07, 2023
The scheme offers grants, technical guidance, and mentoring to innovators, incubating their ideas for new enterprises, and provides grant-in-aid support to technology solution providers aiding MSME clusters
IP-EIT aims to financially support MSMEs and Technology Startups in international patent filing, promoting innovation, recognizing global IP value, and seizing growth opportunities in the ICTE sector
The scheme develops the entire value chain of energy efficiency (EE)/ cleaner production (CP) and sustainable development projects that lead to necessary improvements in EE/ CP/ sustainable development in the MSMEs that presently not covered under the viable financing lines of credit
The scheme aims at development of modern infrastructure and common facilities to encourage groups of entrepreneurs to set up food processing units based on a cluster approach by linking groups of producers/ farmers to the processors and markets through well-equipped supply chain with modern infrastructure
The scheme encourages investment in technology up gradation, skill development and augmentation of modern manufacturing capacities for holistic growth of the industry
The scheme aims to reduce poverty and vulnerability of the urban poor households by enabling them to access gainful self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities, resulting in an appreciable improvement in their livelihoods on a sustainable basis, through building strong grassroots level institutions of the poor
Research, Design, Development, Demonstration (RDD&D) and Manufacture of New and Renewable Energy
Financial assistance for RDD&D projects in partnership with industry or civil society organizations is typically limited to 50% of the project cost. However, proposals from Universities, Government Research Institutions, Private Educational Institutions, etc., may receive up to 100% funding, depending on project priority
The TDF Scheme extends financial support and expertise to upgrade existing products/ systems, processes, and applications by reducing production costs, improving functionality and quality by promoting Make in India, and developing futuristic technologies with defence applications
NEDFi offers gap funding to eligible contractor firms/companies for contract work execution in the form of working capital term loans. The interest rate is determined based on the prime lending rate, along with factors such as the borrower's creditworthiness, risk perception, rating, and other relevant considerations